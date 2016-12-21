Liam Neeson's Santa audition is the most terrifying thing you'll see this festive season

Liam Neeson auditioned for the role of a shopping centre Santa – and the result was more terrifying than Krampus or The Grinch.

(Ian West/PA)

But luckily it was all done as part of a skit for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Taken star appeared as a guest on the American talk show and couldn’t help ‘slipping’ into his Bryan Mills persona as he did the mock audition.

As part of the script he reprises that famous Taken line, saying: ”Let me tell you something about that reindeer that ran over grandma. I will look for him… I will find him… And I will kill him.”

He told Colbert that there won’t be a fourth instalment of Taken.