Liam Neeson was ’shaky knee’d’ when he met President Michael D Higgins

Even as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Liam Neeson still gets nervous when meeting certain famous people.

One such person was President Michael D Higgins.

In an interview with Eoghan McDermott of RTÉ 2fm, The Commuter star said he got "shaky knee’d" when he met Uachtarán na hÉireann.

He said: "I seen the President earlier today and I was a wee bit stunned, I must admit I did get a bit shaky knee’d.

The last time that happened was when I met Mohammad Ali in 1980 at Dorchester Hotel.

"Seriously, I started getting shaky knee’d when President Michael was talking.

"Anyway, it was lovely, I was very touched."

Neeson was in Dublin to promote his latest movie, The Commuter, and also to receive a Presidential Distinguished Service Award on Friday.

President Higgins bestowed the honour on Neeson in Aras an Uachtarain, and described the Ballymena native as "a splendid Irish man abroad" and a "worthy recipient" of the award.