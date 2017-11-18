Liam Neeson dons Christmas jumper in aid of Northern Irish charity

We know, we know it’s only November but it’s OK if it’s in aid of charity, right?

Liam Neeson has donned a light-up Christmas jumper in aid of Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

The Ballymena native took to their Facebook page voicing his support for their newest campaign, Jingle All The Way.

“I’m very proud that my hometown Ballymena is supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Jingle All The Way Christmas campaign,” he began before quoting a line from his film, Taken.

“There are a particular set of skills you can use to support Jingle All The Way, from wearing wacky Christmas jumpers to hosting your own separate events”

If you don’t, he will look for you, he will find you and he make you.