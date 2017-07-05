Liam Gallagher: ‘I’d rather eat my own sh*t than listen them bunch of beige f**ks’

Liam Gallagher had some strong words to say about a specific band on Twitter this morning.

The former Oasis member tweeted about how happy he was with his day of recording in the studio when a fan replied to the tweet asking him whether he was going to see U2 play this weekend in Twickenham.

“Are you going to see U2 at the weekend? If you are, catch the support act, I’m hearing good things about them,” the Tweeter asked referring to his brother’s band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Gallagher then replied with the following words:

I'd rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

Of course it’s not clear whether he was referring to U2 or NGHFB but consequently he tweeted shortly after that he wasn’t afraid of “Bingo” and “The Edge”.

Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullshitter ain't that the edge — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017