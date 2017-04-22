'Let's buy the land and own the hospital' Dr Ciara Kelly gives her opinion on the NMH on the Late Late

GP, Columnist and broadcaster Dr Ciara Kelly gave her opinion on a number of topical issues on The Late Late Show last night, including the current storm surrounding the National Maternity Hospital.

Dr Kelly said the Sisters of Charity has shown a lack of atonement in failing to pay victims of abuse compensation for their grievances.

In terms of taking ownership of the hospital, Dr Kelly said there was an issue with the ethos of the Sisters of Charity and the long history of conflict between the church and women's health.

“I think it is not acceptable that women have to continue to fight for health care in this country.”

Dr Kelly also took a stance on the drink culture in Ireland. Dr Kelly said drinking is a big problem in Ireland and alcohol and suicide are interlinked, which is something we never talk about.