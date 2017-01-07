Let It Shine vs The Voice - who were viewers tuning in to?

Just when you thought the Saturday night TV ratings war was over, BBC and ITV kick off the new year with another scheduling clash.

The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing may have wrapped up before Christmas, but now that The Voice has moved to ITV, BBC needed a replacement – and it’s arrived in the form of Let It Shine, where Gary Barlow looks for the cast of a musical inspired by Take That’s hits.

Sir Tom Jones is back on The Voice (Ian West/PA)

Both shows launched tonight with a crossover in their timings, but had Let It Shine done enough to hang onto its viewers, or were people switching channels when it got to 8pm?

Michelle Heaton wasn’t sure what to do, but luckily a fan had it sussed for her.

The first episode of BBC’s new offering hadn’t even finished, but it already had some loyal fans.

And, obviously, one very famous fan.

However, not everyone could be drawn away from the lure of The Voice.

Or more specifically, the lure of judge Will.i.am.

One viewer pointed out a rather awkward clash over the shows’ choices of judges, too.

Not everyone played along with choosing a side, though.

It’s only week one – let’s see how the Saturday night ratings battle unfolds…
