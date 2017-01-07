Let It Shine vs The Voice - who were viewers tuning in to?

Just when you thought the Saturday night TV ratings war was over, BBC and ITV kick off the new year with another scheduling clash.

The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing may have wrapped up before Christmas, but now that The Voice has moved to ITV, BBC needed a replacement – and it’s arrived in the form of Let It Shine, where Gary Barlow looks for the cast of a musical inspired by Take That’s hits.

Sir Tom Jones is back on The Voice (Ian West/PA)

Both shows launched tonight with a crossover in their timings, but had Let It Shine done enough to hang onto its viewers, or were people switching channels when it got to 8pm?

Michelle Heaton wasn’t sure what to do, but luckily a fan had it sussed for her.

@wonderwomanshel record the voice carry on watching let it shine n then fast forward ads when u watch the voice 👍🏻😁 — Julie Haffner (@juliehaffner) January 7, 2017

The first episode of BBC’s new offering hadn’t even finished, but it already had some loyal fans.

Let it shine is so much better than the X factor or the voice 👌🏼 — Jack Anderson (@JackkAnderson96) January 7, 2017

And, obviously, one very famous fan.

I know what I'm watching this eve .BBC 7 o’clock .Let it shine .GOOOARRNNN Lads xxxx — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) January 7, 2017

However, not everyone could be drawn away from the lure of The Voice.

Switching over to The Voice... You could say Let It Shine set the Bar-low. #letitshine — Harry Maxwell (@HarryMaxwell) January 7, 2017

Or more specifically, the lure of judge Will.i.am.

Loving let it shine ...gotta to turn over to the voice for will I am now though — Debra Glossop (@flinski69) January 7, 2017

One viewer pointed out a rather awkward clash over the shows’ choices of judges, too.

Let It Shine gets Amber Riley, who plays Effie in Dreamgirls in the West End. The Voice gets Jennifer Hudson, who won an Oscar as Effie. Hmm — Slouching Thatcham (@thatchamdad) January 7, 2017

Not everyone played along with choosing a side, though.

Let it Shine. The Voice. No wonder people go out and get blottoed on a Saturday night. — GAVin (@loveburpees) January 7, 2017

It’s only week one – let’s see how the Saturday night ratings battle unfolds…