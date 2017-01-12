Lena Dunham admits she will have a 'crying breakdown' when Girls reaches final finale

Outspoken actress, writer and campaigner Lena Dunham has revealed she will probably have a “nervous crying breakdown” when her hit show, Girls, airs for the last time next month.

After a five-year stint, the end of the show will spell a huge career marker for Lena, who started work in at the age of 23.

According to E News, the now 30-year-old said she would never see another experience like it and admitted she will “probably have a nervous crying breakdown,” before moving onto pursuits, such as becoming a “wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert.”

We think that last part may have been a joke.

But in an interview with Nylon magazine, Lena reflected on the things she has learnt from the experience.

While she is known for publicly sharing strong views about women’s rights and racial equality, she admitted she was “less self-aware” than she once thought, and that she might write Girls a little differently if she was to start over again.

Commenting on her choice of casting four young white women as the central figures, she said: “Each character was an extension of me, I thought I was doing the right thing…I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn’t know.

Revealing that she has been in therapy since the age of seven, she continued: “I’m realising more and more as I get older that I’m actually way less self-aware than I thought.

“The older I get, the more I’m like, “I don’t f***ing know what anybody is seeing when they look at me,’ and the coolest thing is it’s not my problem.”

But, still keeping her standard mantra of not caring what other people – especially conservative white males – think, she added: “I used to think the worst thing in the world could be for someone to have a thought about you that you didn’t have yourself. but now I’m like, “Have at it, guys!”"

It's not just any photog who takes me here. Ass out heart open. Thank you @sofiaandmauro! And Sally Lyndley, for anointing me with sacred crystals. A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:31am PST

The magazine interview sees her break her own mould, breaking out some steamy poses in full make-up and bold coloured pieces.

Posting the shots herself on Instagram, she wrote: “For the first time in my career, posing for pictures feels honest and joyful. Maybe that’s being 30. Maybe that’s demanding to be seen for who I am, teensy stomach moles on pale rounded stomach and all.”

Love her or not, everyone can learn something from Lena!