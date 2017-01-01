Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her first baby
Lauren Conrad is kicking off 2017 with some exciting news – she is going to be a mummy.
The former star of The Hills announced on Instagram that she and her husband William Tell are expecting their first child together.
Lauren shared the news with her fans by posting picture of herself holding a sonogram image.
She wrote: “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”
Lauren, 30, married William in 2014.
The star’s fans have been posting messages of congratulations on social media.
One said: “So excited for you guys!!!! A little baby LC I can’t wait!!!!”
Another wrote: “Omg this is amazing im gonna cry.”
