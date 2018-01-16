Latest: Death of Dolores O'Riordan 'not suspicious' say police

Update 11.15am: Police in London are not treating the death of Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

The Metropolitan police completed their preliminary investigation and the case will now be sent to the local coroner.

The 46-year-old singer from Kilmallock in Limerick was found dead at a hotel in London yesterday morning.

Earlier 10.37am: Book of condolence opens for Dolores O’Riordan in native Limerick and online

Limerick City and County Council has opened a book of condolence for Dolores O’Riordan.

The Mayor, Stephen Keary, signed the book this morning.

It will remain open for one week.

The council has also opened an online book of condolences for mourners beyond Limerick.

It can be accessed by clicking here.

We have opened an online Book of Condolence for Dolores O'Riordan. You can sign it here: https://t.co/GjOZY6GlEG #DoloresORiordan #rip pic.twitter.com/GhSZnDYvlG — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) January 16, 2018

Cllr Stephen Keary has expressed his sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan following the announcement her death yesterday.

"The news has come to a shock to me as well the millions of fans she had in Limerick and around the world," he said.

"She was an international success, but never forgot her Ballybricken, Co. Limerick roots.

"My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent.

"May she rest in peace."