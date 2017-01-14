Late Late Show viewers weren't happy to see Amanda Brunker getting botox live on air

Amanda Brunker created a Twitter storm overnight after getting botox live on The Late Late Show last night.

Amanda told Ryan Tubridy last night: "I cant understand why people think it’s a controversial thing.

"I want to look like a fresher me. I don’t want to look different, I don’t want to look distorted. I’m 42, I’m not going to pretend to people that I don’t get it done, because thats a bit fake."

The former Miss Ireland also spoke of other work she’s had done.

She said: "I’ve had a boob reduction, I went smaller. It was one of the best things that I ever did. I did get my lips done once – it is sorer that the botox. I did really like it, I didn’t think I would like it.

"Life is very short, and despite what people think I’m not that vain. I just want to reflect on the outside, a little bit of how I feel on the inside."

The show then broadcast Dr Eithne Brenner of Faceworks administering botox to Amanda live on air.

However, viewers hit out at the show on Twitter.

