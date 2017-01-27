Larry Lamb stars in exciting new trailer for The Hatton Garden Job

A brand new trailer has dropped for the forthcoming gangster film The Hatton Garden Job, based on the true events of the 2015 Hatton Garden jewellery heist.

The film, set for release in April, stars Larry Lamb, Matthew Goode and Phil Daniels among others, as the gang members who attempted to steal diamonds from the jewellery quarter’s Safe Deposit.

An old school gig needs an old school crew.#TheHattonGardenJob 💎 directed by @RonnieThompsonZ In Cinemas April 14.https://t.co/C5nBAZHTKo pic.twitter.com/kJwKqTk0W9 — Hatton Garden Job (@HattonGardenJob) January 27, 2017

Directed by I Am Soldier director Ronnie Thompson, the movie appears typically gritty and has a distinct Guy Ritchie vibe… exactly what you’d want for a film about one of the biggest British robberies in history.

The trailer opens with Downton Abbey star Matthew’s character trying to get “old-school” career criminals together to conduct the massive robbery.

Larry Lamb (Hatton Garden Job Twitter grab)

He’s left with leader of the gang Brian Reader, played by ex-EastEnders star Larry, Quadrophenia’s Phil as Danny Jones and Game Of Thrones’s Clive Russell as Kenny Collins.

Also starring in the film is Nip/Tuck favourite Joely Richardson, and True Blood hunk Stephen Moyer.

Matthew Goode and Larry Lamb (Hatton Garden Job Twitter grab)

The British capital’s jewellery quarter was at the centre of the high-profile robbery over the Easter weekend in 2015 as a gang of career criminals stole valuables worth up to £14 million.

The Hatton Garden gang carried out the meticulously-planned crime, ransacking 73 boxes in the Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

The Hatton Garden Job is released in cinemas on April 14.