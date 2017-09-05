Lady Gaga cancels show after falling ill singing in the rain

Lady Gaga has cancelled a concert after falling ill during another show.

The singer said she was “devastated” to miss the gig in Montreal, Canada, on September 4 and attributed her illness to singing in the rain during a show in New York.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

She wrote on Twitter: “To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight.

“I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through.

“I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne.”

Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

She also posted a black and white selfie with her hand over one eye.

She captioned the posts: “I’m so sorry Montreal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my (heart) below.”

The pop star added she would be sending food out to her fans waiting outside her hotel to see her.

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

She wrote: “I am sending free (pizza) to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montreal. I love you so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans.”

Last week Gaga retweeted a video of her sneezing while talking to the crowd, writing: “2 packed Citi Field #JoanneWorldTourNYC nights in a row might give a girl a cold except I’m from here so.. the show must go on!”

2 packed Citi Field #JoanneWorldTourNYC nights in a row might give a girl a cold except I'm from here so..😂the show must go on! https://t.co/de6UoAufql — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2017

She is due to play two more shows in Canada this week before the tour returns to the US.

The UK leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in London on October 9, before travelling to Birmingham and Manchester.