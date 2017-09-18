Lady Gaga announces 'Joanne' tour is postponed due to health struggles

By Amy Ryan

Lady Gaga has posted an emotional open letter to her fans following confirmation that she will be postponing her 'Joanne' tour due to illness.

The star has recently started to open up about her struggles with fibromyalgia, which causes widespread chronic pain as well as related symptoms including fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and reduced physical function.

"I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life," read the post.

"They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans," she added.

She insists that she wants nothing more than to perform for her fans and expresses the pain she feels when she sees people online suggesting that she is making excuses or being dramatic.

"I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring, she said.

"If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter," she added.

On Friday, Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her performance in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil due to poor health.

Her post showed the artist with a drip in her arm and said: "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything for u but I have to take care of my body right now."

Lady Gage promised fans to tell her story in more depth so she could raise awareness for the illness and "help make a difference".

The performer has a Netflix documentary called 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' due the be released this Friday, September 22 which takes a look at Gaga's struggles with the illness.

She said that she was still working with doctors and needed to take time out to take care of herself.

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out," she said.

" I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much," she added.