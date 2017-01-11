Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves at Tinseltown awards do

Kylie Jenner didn’t leave too much to the imagination when she stepped out at a glitzy event in this figure-flattering purple number.

Kylie Jenner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The reality TV star’s purple top flashed her toned tummy as she arrived at the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in Hollywood.

Sizeable cut-outs in the skirt showed off her thighs and gave a glimpse of her behind as she twirled on the red carpet.

She teamed the risque dress with heels and had her brunette locks loose around her shoulders.

Kylie’s Balmain outfit went down a treat with her fans online.

One wrote: “That dress looks amazing omg.”

Another gushed: “Obsessed with u!”
