Kristen Stewart says women 'should be scared' as Trump takes president's seat

Twilight star Kristen Stewart has said that women of America “should be” scared over the effect Donald Trump’s presidency will have on feminism.

She said that the issue had become a “humanitarian question” as she remembered the former reality star who became “obsessed” with her over Twitter several years ago.

In a recorded interview with Variety magazine during the Sundance Film Festival, she said: “I have never been a politically charged person but at this point it’s humanitarian.”

Kristen with Come Swim actor Josh Kaye (Jack Dempsey/AP/PA)

When the interviewer said that a lot of women looked up to her and are now scared of what might be to come following President Trump’s inauguration, she said “as they should be”, adding: “Ladies, stand up for yourself.”

Now a writer and director, Kristen first became known her for role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga films.

It was during that time, and media reports surrounding her relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson, that now-President Trump seemed to develop a fixation with her – launching an attack on Twitter.

“He was really obsessed with me a couple of years ago,” she remembered. “I can’t even understand it, it’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that it actually happened.

inside the #THRsundance lounge today: Kristen Stewart, Marianna Palka, Jason Ritter and Jaime King pic.twitter.com/TLDuN7SZjv — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) January 21, 2017

“At that point he was just a reality star, it wasn’t really a thing. But in restrospect somebody reminded me of that and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right’…he’s probably going to Tweet about this.”

Her comments came as she promoted her new short film – and directorial debut – Come Swim.

She revealed that the crew behind her film would be taking part in an anti-Trump women’s march following his inauguration on Friday.

She said: “I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in DC for the march because I was sure somebody is going to be doing something here, and they are, and I’m really thankful for that.”

But she assured viewers that the “majority” of the team would be taking part, and had even “made signs”.