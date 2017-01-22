Kristen Stewart lined up to host Saturday Night Live

Back to Showbiz Home

Kristen Stewart is set to make her debut as a Saturday Night Live host.

The Twilight beauty – who has previously said the thought of fronting the US sketch show was a bit daunting – will be the guest host on February 4.

Kristen Stewart (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

The series has a tradition of featuring stars as guest hosts, and Kristen will be following in the footsteps of Hollywood heavyweights such as Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore.

The actress, 26, has said before that the idea was “really, really scary”.

She told E! News a few years ago: “I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show. It’s like, ‘Nope, you’re not funny — next!’”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Kristen Stewart, Saturday Night Live

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz