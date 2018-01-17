Kristen Bell hopes to bring joy as first-ever host of SAG awards

This Sunday, Kristen Bell will become the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

It will be Bell’s first time hosting an award show solo - she previously co-hosted the Independent Spirit Awards - and has admitted that she is feeling the nerves.

The Good Place actress will be the first host of the awards show and says that it is part of why she accepted the gig.

"I thought that’s so cool...I’m a woman. My genetalia is irrelevant. It’s not the first female host, it’s the first host," Bell said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She revealed that as the night draws closer and they are finalising the writing, she is feeling the nerves.

"I’ve sort of come to the terms with the fact that I’m not going to please everyone," the Bad Moms star told Kimmel.

"But I feel confident in that I can bring joy which I feel like we need a little bit of right now and forward momentum."

All of the presenters on the night will be female which Bell says is "a nod to the changing climate and a nod to the celebration of women".

"Since actors are responsible for it, they feel that some actors felt unrecognised or marginalised and they wanted to bring those stories to light and give them the forefront.

"So they said, OK women, you’re having a larger voice now, you’re saying a lot of things, let’s give you the stage."

You can watch her full interview on the awards below:

Digital desk