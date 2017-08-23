Kodaline team up with suicide prevention charity following deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell

Kodaline say the recent deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell inspired them to work with the male suicide prevention charity CALM.

The group have been busking in London to raise awareness and funds for the organisation.

Frontman Steve Garrigan says the issue really hit home for them after the deaths of the Linkin Park and Audioslave singers.

"Two absolute legends who had the world at their feet but from the outside in you never really know what's going on," he said.

"We just want people to talk and not be ashamed to feel the way they do. It's okay, we're all human."
