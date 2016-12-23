Kirsty Gallacher 'on the mend' after falling ill while on Sky Sports News

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher had to be rushed to hospital after falling ill  during an ad break.

Kirsty, 40, failed to reappear on Sky Sports News after collapsing in a corridor during the break.

Kirsty Gallacher (Ian West/PA)

The presenter told fans on Twitter that she had a “nasty virus” but was “on the mend”.

She thanked West Middlesex University Hospital.

And the hospital replied to say they were sorry she needed their help, but hope she gets better soon.
