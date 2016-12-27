Kirstie Allsopp and Kay Burley got into an almighty Twitter row

Kirstie Allsopp and Kay Burley have been involved in a tetchy spat on Twitter over Sky News’ coverage of the death of George Michael.

Location, Location, Location host Kirstie first of all tweeted that she was disappointed in how the channel had reported the singer’s shocking death on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

She wrote: “@SkyNews reporting of George Michael’s death is appalling, far more focus on the ‘scandal’ than the music.”

Sky News anchor Kay was not amused as she retweeted and fired back on the social networking site: “Oh do shut up Kirstie.”

Kirstie, not taking the barbed response without a fight, replied: “Clearly a professional journalist, who takes critiscism well (sic).”

Kirstie continued to air her views over the matter, which she thought focused too much on George’s personal life troubles rather than his successful music career.

Kay replied, then, too.

She compared Kay to other news reporters, saying that the likes of “Cathy Newman, Huw Edwards, Alistair Stewart or Sophie Raworth” would not fire back so quickly to her initial tweet.

Other people got involved, defending Kay, and Kirstie responded.

Another post saw Kirstie write: “Really staggered by this, extraordinary behaviour from Kay Burley.”

Meanwhile, Sky News’ Assistant Editor was told not to “worry” about what others thought of Sky’s coverage of Michael’s death.

Kay also retweeted a kind post from somebody outside the argument.

And then she got a little more steely with her response, threatening to “face you down” to Kirstie. Yikes.

It all seemed to die down a little later as Kirstie said she is “not interested in spats”, adding that everybody should be allowed to express their own opinion.

Music icon Michael died on Christmas Day from suspected heart failure and the world has been in mourning as he is added to the list of celebrities lost in 2016.
