Kings Of Leon announce major Dublin gig

Kings Of Leon are returning to Ireland this year to play a major gig in Dublin.

The multi-platinum selling rockers have played sold out shows at Slane Castle and Marlay Park, and will add the 3Arena to that list on Saturday, July 1.

They will be supported by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Kings Of Leon have announced a Dublin date at @3arenadublin on Saturday 01 July. special guests are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats pic.twitter.com/HONc2OTlmn — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) February 3, 2017

The band’s most recent of their seven albums, Walls, was released last October, and fans were delighted to hear the latest news…

I just full on screamed when I saw that @KingsOfLeon announced a Dublin date. I think I'm going to cry! — Penneys To Prada (@PenneysToPrada) February 3, 2017

Thanks to @KingsOfLeon for putting your Dublin tickets on sale after I get paid- fair play! 🙌 — Nicola Bardon (@NicolaBardon) February 3, 2017

Kings of Leon July 1st. 😃 pic.twitter.com/JcxPlIbIPP — Cormac Moore (@CormacComedy) February 3, 2017

Why am I so poor, Kings of Leon tickets would be unreal — Sorquisha ✌ (@Sorchaa_Hodgins) February 3, 2017

Tickets are from €85.50 including booking and facility fees and will go on sale this Friday, February 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie and all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.