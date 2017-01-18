King Kong Trump is 'not my president', says Madonna

Madonna has made her feelings for Donald Trump clear by sharing a picture in which the US President-elect is depicted as King Kong attacking the Statue of Liberty.

The image, which the US singer posted on Instagram and Facebook, sees Madonna as the statue, sneering and holding a sign that says “Not my president”.

Mr Trump, as a crown-wearing King Kong, is sat on her head and Superman is seen swooping to the rescue.

Created by Scottish artist Michael Forbes, the artwork has been shared online thousands of times after it was posted by Madonna.

@michaelforbesartist 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️ Superman (or woman) to the rescue!! 🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Several other celebrities have also been vocal about Mr Trump during the campaign and following the election.

Trump’s celebrity critics

Meryl Streep

Meryl took aim at Mr Trump as she was accepting an outstanding contribution award at the Golden Globes.

She did not mention Mr Trump by name but said a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail, noting the incident where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” imitated a disabled reporter.

She said: “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

The actress added that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Republican Arnold said in October that he would not vote for Mr Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party”.

As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/biRvY8S3aZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 8, 2016

The former California governor released a statement which said: “As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label I hold above all else – American.

“So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party – it is your duty.”

Chelsea Handler

US TV star Chelsea has urged people to join her in a march following Trump’s inauguration in order to fight against those who “wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages”.

The star is leading a women’s solidarity march in Utah on Saturday, to coincide with similar demonstrations in Washington and all over the world.

The comedian is fronting the event to take a stand against Mr Trump and the Republican party’s plans to take funding away from national reproductive healthcare provider Planned Parenthood.

She has encouraged both men and women to take part to exercise their “constitutional rights”.

Trump’s celebrity supporters

Jon Voight

Actor Jon officially endorsed Mr Trump in March, telling Breitbart News: “When he decided to run for president, I know he did it with a true conviction to bring this country back to prosperity.

“He is the only one who can do it. No frills, no fuss, only candid truths.”

Kid Rock

“I’m digging Trump,” American musician Kid Rock told Rolling Stone last year.

He continued: “My feeling: let the motherf*****g business guy run it like a f*****g business.

“And his campaign has been entertaining as s**t.”

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie publicly announced she was a Trump supporter last April.

HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing! https://t.co/0IrenUh8fa — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 8, 2016

However, she later went back on her statement, tweeting: “I hate this election and I’m officially no longer endorsing either candidate.”