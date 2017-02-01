Kim Woodburn lashes out at everyone in CBB AGAIN and calls James Cosmo a coward

There’s never a dull moment when Kim Woodburn is around.

The TV star took aim at pretty much all of her remaining Celebrity Big Brother housemates in Wednesday night’s episode as yet another row kicked off.

It began when the celebrities convened following Calum Best’s departure to take part in the CBB Awards, and Nicola McLean and Bianca Gascoigne opted to vote for Kim as the “naughtiest housemate”.

Bianca said she chose Kim for the prize because she was annoyed that she had previously launched a verbal attack on Jamie O’Hara – her new man – in relation to his marriage breakdown with Danielle Lloyd.

Nicola agreed, adding: “That is naughty to use someone’s past in the house, that’s why my vote goes to Kim.”

Kim, suddenly fuming, said: “I was going to put Jedward for being naughty, but, you started this!”

Bianca said that she should stop talking because Jamie – who left the house earlier this week – was not there to defend himself, causing Kim to get even more riled and shout expletives at the two women while the other housemates watched on.

Kim was called to the Diary Room several times by Big Brother before she finally relented, and proceeded to then take aim at Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo.

She said: “Bloody James, he’s got to keep in with the gang, he’s part of the gang. He’s failed himself miserably by joining a gang and he should know better at 69 years of age.

“Rubbish! I’m disgusted with him. He wants to grow a set of balls. How dare he… I won’t have it. It’s unfair and it’s wrong. And if that fool James at his age doesn’t see what’s going on here… it’s easy for him, isn’t it.

“He wants a peaceful life so sacrifices me for a peaceful life. Coward.”

Later in the Diary Room, James said: “The vitriol pouring out of that woman… when a person has such rabid ideas, there really is no point at conversation and even less point in an argument with that person.”

CBB fans were full of admiration and protectiveness for James.

Great words by James C. Absolutely bang on about Kim! #CBB — Christopher (@CMcLaughlin14) February 1, 2017

James c you nailed it about Kim #CBB — Gemm (@gemmk) February 1, 2017

I bloody love James Cosmo. Shut your face Kim #CBB — Sophie Elizabeth🍿✨ (@SophieAthawes) February 1, 2017

But there was still some love for Kim following her latest, rather entertaining, outburst.

kim woodburn is TV gold #cbb — james (@fanboypro_) February 1, 2017

Kim's one sided argument with herself is my favourite moment of the series #CBB — J (@JamesConlon_) February 1, 2017

I absolutely love Kim man, calling out James C for not doing a task when she's older than him is hilarious😂😂😂 LEGEND!! #cbb — Holls🌹 (@hollss_xo) February 1, 2017

Kim accurate on James tbh #CBB — Dyl🌟n (@HausofDylan95) February 1, 2017

Kim's so right, James C is the biggest diva in the house #CBB — Chris (@bob_abooee) February 1, 2017