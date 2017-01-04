Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban rumoured to be joining CBB

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban is apparently jetting to the UK for a surprise appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Jonathan was a contestant on the reality TV show last year but quit less than a week in, and according to the Daily Mail he will be popping up in the current All Stars and New Stars series.

Kim Kardashian West and Jonathan Cheban (Evan Agostini/AP)

He has tweeted about heading to the UK.

See you soon London✈️ pic.twitter.com/pa9LArUvII — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

There might be some tension if Jonathan does move in because Kim’s ex-flame Ray J – best known for being the man in her leaked sex tape – is also in the house.

Ray J (Ian West/PA)

Jonathan already appeared to express his feelings for Ray J when he posted a message about one of the housemates during the CBB launch.

What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)..see you soon London — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

Hmmm… there could be fireworks!