Kim Kardashian showcases Kanye West's blond hair in sweet breakfast pic

Kanye West first unveiled his blond hair when he appeared at Trump Tower to visit the president-elect.

Now his wife Kim Kardashian is giving us another look and it appears he has shaved off the pink locks that surrounded the blond streaks.

Kim shared this sweet picture of her husband tucking into breakfast as she continued with her return to social media following her blackout after the robbery in Paris.

But Kim has also revealed her skin condition has recently worsened.

She has long battled with dry itchy patches of skin, caused by the chronic skin condition psoriasis, and has now said it has worsened.

We hope you feel better Kim!
