Kim Kardashian plans to put down her phone in 2018

Kim Kardashian has said she is vowing to spend less time on her phone in 2018.

The reality star, who posts frequently on social media, said she wants to feel more present in the new year.

See my resolution for 2018 https://t.co/bubCLWlx9N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 29, 2017

She wrote on her app: “My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – who is expecting a third child, via surrogate, in the new year – said she also plans to dedicate herself to the gym and exercising with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

She said: “My 2018 fitness goal is I plan to train really hard and be more consistent, five to six days a week weight training with Melissa.”

Kardashian said she will be spending the new year celebrations with friends and family, which includes husband Kanye West, cooking and playing games.