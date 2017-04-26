Kim Kardashian has gone on a Twitter spree while on a wild girls holiday

Kim Kardashian has gone on a Twitter spree to keep us updated on her girls holiday in Mexico.

It's wild.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on vacation in Punta Mita with some of their close friends, including Brittany Gastineau, Stephanie Shepherd, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippin.

Kim has been giving fans a play-by-play account of what's been going on.

During the tweeting storm, she even shared a picture of an inflatable penis.
By Claire Anderson

