Kesha promises 'most honest' new music in emotional Insta post
23/12/2016 - 07:47:40Back to Showbiz Home
Kesha has posted an emotional thank-you to her fans after a turbulent year, promising them her “most vulnerable and honest” new music next year.
The 29-year-old American singer said she was “crying happy tears” after working on a mystery duet.
Her latest music, she said, would document her life growing up.
just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true.... please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all.
Her Instagram post read: “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears.
“Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true… it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up.
“I cannot wait and will forever fight for you to hear it.
“Thank-you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art and let you hear it, that’s all I want for Christmas.
“My new years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you.”
Her comments follow a long year which saw her legal battle with producer Dr Luke continue.
According to a report in the Sun, Sony has confirmed Kesha will be releasing more music in 2017.
Join the conversation - comment here