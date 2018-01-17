Kerry friend remembers Dolores O’Riordan as personable and generous

Tributes have been flowing in from around the world since the news broke of Dolores O’Riordan’s death Monday evening.

She has been described as an ’unending genius’ by members of the Irish music industry and ’inspirational’ by fans.

your voices is such a big part for my generation Dolores O'Riordan 💙 thanks for being inspirational @DolORiordan @The_Cranberries #RIPDoloresORiordan 💔 — harsya wardhana (@kaptencaca) January 16, 2018

Yesterday John Moriarty, owner of the Lord Baker restaurant in Dingle, chatted to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta about their close friendship.

Moriarty developed a bond with the singer when she and her husband at the time, Don Burton lived in Dún Chaoin in West Kerry.

“We had just opened the Lord Baker and Michael Williams had done the architecture work for us, and then he started working on the house that Dolores and Don were building.

He talked about how generous and personable Dolores was and the great nights they used to have in the restaurant around the piano.

"They used to be in very often for lunch and dinner ... and after dinner she’d often like to sing a song, and would sit down at the piano. We had plenty of great nights there, they were wonderful company.

“She was a great person, very generous. She liked bit of privacy (in the restaurant) but it was no problem if anyone came in who wanted to talk to her, and she’d sign autographs and all that.”

“The team that was working with me in the restaurant, they loved her. She was so personable, loyal, kind, quiet and generous. I couldn’t say a bad word about her. We’re devastated that she’s gone, because we imagined she’d be back to visit again.”

Listen to the interview, as gaeilge, here: