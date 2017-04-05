Kendall Jenner condemned over Pepsi ad 'equality march'

Kendall Jenner has been hit by a wave of criticism after joining a staged equality march in a new ad campaign for Pepsi.

Viewers complained the video undermined the Black Lives Matter movement and said they were ”disappointed” in the model for getting involved.

Kendall Jenner (David Parry/PA)
In the short video, Kendall, 21, takes part in a photoshoot when the parade comes past waving banners that read “Join the conversation”.

When a marcher nods at her to join in, she rips off her blonde wig and swaps her fancy dress for a T-shirt and jeans as she joins the crowd.

She then hands a can of the drink to a police officer who smiles as her new friends laugh along.

But viewers on social media said the campaign downplays the importance of real social movements against police violence.

Some levelled their annoyance at Kendall directly…

Others have blamed the ad’s creators for involving the star in the “tone deaf” campaign.

But Pepsi claimed the point of the campaign was to represent unity and diversity.

A spokesman for Pepsi said: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”
