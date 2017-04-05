Kendall Jenner condemned over Pepsi ad 'equality march'

Kendall Jenner has been hit by a wave of criticism after joining a staged equality march in a new ad campaign for Pepsi.

Viewers complained the video undermined the Black Lives Matter movement and said they were ”disappointed” in the model for getting involved.

Kendall Jenner (David Parry/PA)

In the short video, Kendall, 21, takes part in a photoshoot when the parade comes past waving banners that read “Join the conversation”.

When a marcher nods at her to join in, she rips off her blonde wig and swaps her fancy dress for a T-shirt and jeans as she joins the crowd.

behind the scenes of my commercial with @pepsi 😁 #PepsiMoment #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

She then hands a can of the drink to a police officer who smiles as her new friends laugh along.

But viewers on social media said the campaign downplays the importance of real social movements against police violence.

Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad summarized: The Revolution Will Be Televised as a Beautiful People Rave With Police as Benevolent Security Guards. — Terry McCarty (@TVMCCA) April 5, 2017

i never knew one can of pepsi could end police brutality wow thank god for kendall jenner — Will (@ChampagneKony) April 5, 2017

That Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner is a real mess... so much wrong with it — ruben (@GoonerColombian) April 5, 2017

@mikepitt22 Their new ad campaign is Kendall Jenner showing up at a BLM protest and handing a police officer a Pepsi and suddenly he's happy. Bad taste. — Rob Carrier (@RobCarrier_) April 5, 2017

Some levelled their annoyance at Kendall directly…

tbh i'm really disappointed with the kendall/pepsi advertisement. these various rights movements are NOT some kind of "cool trend". — jillian misses bts (@jillianonice) April 5, 2017

Really disappointed in Kendall for this new Pepsi campaign. She was so chill and seemed so open minded when we worked together, this sucks — Sarah McG (@sarahmcgbeauty) April 5, 2017

Others have blamed the ad’s creators for involving the star in the “tone deaf” campaign.

Wow this ad was such a bad idea from Pepsi's part... and I actually like Kendall. https://t.co/i71XaZY5iD — Lisa Lamla (@LisaLamla) April 5, 2017

wow that Pepsi Kendall Jenner ad is incredibly bad. what agency could have been so tone deaf? — fang (@faaaang) April 5, 2017

But Pepsi claimed the point of the campaign was to represent unity and diversity.

A spokesman for Pepsi said: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”