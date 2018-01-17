Katie Ritchie shares adorable throwback photos on Home and Away's 30th anniversary

30 years ago to the day, Home and Away was aired on Australian TV for the very first time.

That, of course, means we were introduced to characters such as Alf ‘stone the flamin crows’ Stewart, Pippa and this catchy theme tune, three decades ago.

Where does the time go?

To celebrate, former cast member Kate Ritchie has shared some adorable moments from her time in Summer Bay.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who played the famous Sally Fletcher, shared a snippet of her first original script for the pilot episode back in 1988 and a number of a number of throwback snaps from its New South Wales location.

She also shared this photo of her 12-year-old self with Heath Ledger, who played Scott Irwin in the soap at the time.

And a 30-year-old bottle of champagne given to her by her Neighbours after premiere pilot episode on Jan 17, 1988.

Katie is now one of three radio presenters on Australia’s National Drive Show, Nova’s Kate, Tim & Marty.

Sadly today also marks the death of former cast member, Jessica Falkholt.