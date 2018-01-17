Katie Ritchie shares adorable throwback photos on Home and Away's 30th anniversary
17/01/2018 - 12:34:00Back to Showbiz Home
30 years ago to the day, Home and Away was aired on Australian TV for the very first time.
That, of course, means we were introduced to characters such as Alf ‘stone the flamin crows’ Stewart, Pippa and this catchy theme tune, three decades ago.
Where does the time go?
To celebrate, former cast member Kate Ritchie has shared some adorable moments from her time in Summer Bay.
Taking to Instagram, the actress, who played the famous Sally Fletcher, shared a snippet of her first original script for the pilot episode back in 1988 and a number of a number of throwback snaps from its New South Wales location.
She also shared this photo of her 12-year-old self with Heath Ledger, who played Scott Irwin in the soap at the time.
Thank you @aacta 🙏🏼 Launched, maintained and fed many careers.. On and off screen. Happy 30th Birthday @homeandaway and thank you! 🎬📺🍾 #Repost @aacta ・・・ #OnThisDay 30 years ago, @homeandaway premiered on @channel7! Over the years the soap has won four #AFIawards and has kick-started the careers of many of our Aussie stars! • 1️⃣ #HeathLedger as Scott Irwin and @kateritchieofficial as Sally Fletcher 2️⃣ @chrishemsworth as Kim Hyde 3️⃣ @melissageorgeofficial as Angel Parrish and #DieterBrummer as Shane Parrish 4️⃣ @islafisher as Shannon Reed 5️⃣ #JulianMcMahon as Benito Lucini 6️⃣ The original 1988 #HomeAndAway cast • #KateRitchie #ChrisHemsworth #MelissaGeorge #IslaFisher
And a 30-year-old bottle of champagne given to her by her Neighbours after premiere pilot episode on Jan 17, 1988.
This is the first bottle of bubbly I was ever given.. I was nine years old and our neighbours in Campbelltown, George and Michelle Slade, gave it to me as a congratulations for the premiere pilot episode of a little show called Home and Away 😌 It has leaked a little, it still wears the original curling ribbon and I will have had it 30 years this coming Wednesday.. It was January 17, 1988 #whowouldathunkit 🍾🎬📺 #lifeslittlesouvenirs #homeandaway #happybirthday #homeandawayturnsthirty #grampandsons
Katie is now one of three radio presenters on Australia’s National Drive Show, Nova’s Kate, Tim & Marty.
Sadly today also marks the death of former cast member, Jessica Falkholt.
Join the conversation - comment here