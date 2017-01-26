Katie Price thanks public for support after son Harvey is mocked on social media

TV star Katie Price has thanked the public for their support after her disabled son Harvey was mocked on social media.

Sussex Police have begun an investigation into offensive posts sent from an account in the Brighton area, and in a separate incident, a Teesside man has been sacked after he was exposed as a troll.

Katie tweeted: “Thank you to everyone for supporting me with Harvey’s bully’s (sic).

“This is something I feel strongly about and will always raise awareness for.”

Officers are looking into messages she received after the model posted a screengrab on her Twitter account, asking her followers to help identify the culprit.

Thankyou to everyone for supporting me with Harvey's bully's. This is something I feel strongly about and will always raise awareness for. pic.twitter.com/BEnIDDgAJB — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) January 26, 2017

Katie wrote: “Caught out!! Another bully on our hands. Anyone know this guy??”

The screengrab showed a message she had received from an account in Brighton which featured two images mocking her son, who is blind.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are aware of offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price’s son and an investigation has begun.”

In a separate case, Mark Williams – who sent Katie abusive tweets about Harvey, has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.

Katie Price with her children, including son Harvey, second left (Sean Dempsey/PA)

An employee at the window firm where he worked in Stockton said Mr Williams will no longer be working there.

He sent a series of cruel messages to the TV star’s account, mocking her 14-year-old son.

The 30-year-old, from Thornaby, Teesside, was branded the sickest troll in Britain by The Sun.

In one tweet, he said he hoped Harvey would choke on sweets. He also made derogatory comments about Harvey’s background.

Mr Williams tweeted an apology on Wednesday night, saying: “@MissKatiePrice I didn’t think you would see my tweet. I realise it was in bad taste and shouldn’t have said it. Im sorry if I upset Harvey.”

Katie Price with her son Harvey and husband Kieran Hayler (Yui Mok/PA)

He has also sent abusive messages about other stars including Cheryl and Taylor Swift, according to reports.

On Thursday morning, the @marcodotcom1 account appeared to have been deleted.

Cleveland Police, which covers the Teesside area, said it had not received any complaint about the tweets.

A spokeswoman added: “We can neither confirm nor deny the details of any individuals involved in the media coverage.”