Katie Price glad to make headlines with N-word to highlight social media abuse

Katie Price has said she is glad she used the N-word on live television because she wants to raise awareness of the sort of abuse her disabled son faces.

The star, 38, triggered a backlash on social media when she used the word on This Morning as she discussed online bullies targeting 14-year-old Harvey.

Her son is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie, who has launched a campaign to have online bullying made a specific criminal offence, posted a video on Twitter after the interview on Wednesday to say she was happy she said it.

Yes I have just said that on live TV. This is why! pic.twitter.com/rYq2YrZa9E — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) April 26, 2017

She said: “So I’ve just been on This Morning and I’ve made the headlines everywhere because I used the word n****r.

“Yes I did use the word n****r because that’s what people call my son – they call him a blind n****r black spastic.

“So I’m glad I’ve made headlines using that word because I want to get it out there that it’s not acceptable.

“Just think about it, there is all people out there who have to put up with that kind of abuse.

“Because I’m in the public eye I can speak about it and it has got to stop.”

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Katie continued: “Online bullying has to stop. Please sign my petition and get these online trolling horrible bullies off.”