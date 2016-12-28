Katie Piper: I started to rely on alcohol after acid attack

Katie Piper has told how she turned to alcohol after suffering her acid attack eight years ago.

The former model – who was badly scarred and left blind in one eye following the assault arranged by her ex-boyfriend – said she struggled to cope after the attack and alcohol proved to be a crutch, reported the Daily Mirror.

Katie Piper (Ian West/PA)

Katie explained that she was busy working with her charitable foundation while she was still undergoing operations herself and that it “was all too much”.

She said: “Without meaning to, I started relying on alcohol to numb the exhaustion and get me through the days.”

The star, who has also shared some throwback pictures of the period after the attack on Instagram, said she knew she “needed to find a better way to handle the pressure”, particularly after a friend commented on how much she drank.

Old Xmas selfie with my little sister #throwback A photo posted by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

Katie said she realised she had started drinking more at home.

“I noticed a pattern of feeling: ‘Oh I want a drink’,” she said.

“Some of the people close to me told me I was so different when I was drunk. I would get like that a couple of times a week. I knew it wasn’t healthy.”

Home at my mums looking at some throwbacks of previous Christmas - cropped hair and PEG in this one- now it's just cropped hair 💁🏼 A photo posted by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

The 33-year-old mum said a counsellor helped her to manage stress in other ways and she no longer uses alcohol as something to lean on.