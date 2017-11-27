Katie Hopkins and MailOnline cut ties by ‘mutual consent’

MailOnline has said it will no longer work with controversial columnist and TV personality Katie Hopkins.

The online publication said its decision to cut ties with its controversial columnist was “mutual”, following her two-year stint with the company.

In a short statement today, a MailOnline spokesman said: “Katie’s contract was not renewed by mutual consent.”

The news comes shortly after the mother-of-three was removed from an event where she had been due to speak about her latest book, Rude, after protesters gathered wielding signs and banners.

Katie Hopkins (Danny Lawson/PA)

At least 100 activists reportedly took to the Lewes Speakers Festival in Sussex this weekend, causing her appearance to be cancelled.

In a Tweet later deleted, Hopkins told the protesters that she had “left the building”. She shared a lengthier comment following the event on Monday, hours before wiping her entire account of all posts.

The latest change in her CV comes months after she was dropped from her presenting role on LBC radio.

The broadcaster said Hopkins would be leaving her position “immediately”, shortly after she responded to the May terror attack at Manchester Arena by tweeting that a “final solution” was needed. She later deleted the tweet.