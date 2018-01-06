Kathryn Thomas opened up about her two miscarriages on last night’s Late Late Show.

The Operation Transformation presenter, who is expecting her first child in April, explained the she miscarried for the first time six weeks into her first pregnancy, while on holiday in Greece.

"I had to get a boat and then into a hospital in Athens where nobody was speaking any English, and it was the most horrific experience,” she said.

Her second miscarriage happened the night after having a six-week scan.

She went on to talk about her initial fears about the pregnancy and why she wanted to speak out to help other women and couples going through a similar situation.

“It’s still a taboo subject in Ireland,” she said.

"it needs to be part, and considered to be part, of the pregnancy process, because it is.

"There are so many amazing forums out there people who have been through miscarriage. There are so many helplines”.

Thomas and her fiancé Padraig McLoughlin announced the news with this sweet Instagram post in November.