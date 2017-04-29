Katherine Lynch performs stunning duet with recording of grand-uncle Patrick Kavanagh

Katherine Lynch performed a stunning duet with a recording of her grand-uncle Patrick Kavanagh on The Late Late Show.

They sang Raglan Road, Lynch perched on the sofa as archive footage of Kavanagh played on the screen.

The result is moving.

She also spoke about how we need to learn with grief better in Ireland, and what it was like to get the call to be asked to take part in Celebrity Operation Transformation.
KEYWORDS: katherine lynch, patrick kavanagh, raglan road, late late show

 

By Claire Anderson

