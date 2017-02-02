Kate Moss's mum didn't think she'd make a good model

Supermodel Kate Moss has revealed that her own mum didn’t think she’d cut it as a model.

The star was spotted in a New York airport with her family when she was just 14, but reckoned her mum couldn’t understand what the talent scout saw in her.

She told W magazine: “My mum said ‘I don’t think you’re that photogenic!’”

Kate says her mum didn’t see her as a model (Alan D West/PA)

Kate, 43, posed naked for a shoot with the magazine but admitted that she had never been keen on getting her kit off for the camera, because she is just as insecure about her body as everyone else.

She said: “From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all.

“I just had to get comfortable with being naked.”

Kate also took part in a group photo for W with Jennifer Lopez, Donatella Versace, Taraji P Henson and Jessica Chastain as part of their issue about powerful women.

The magazine shared a photo of their cover stars on Instagram with the caption: “In light of political turmoil around the world where women’s and immigrants’ rights are under siege, an issue celebrating powerful women and diversity could not be more timely.

“In exclusive interviews, these rule-breakers reflect on how they have reached the top of their fields by transcending conventional notions of femininity; they come from diverse backgrounds but share the drive to ‘own’ who they are.”