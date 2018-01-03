Kate Beckinsale to play widow in ITV and Amazon drama

Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale has signed up to star in a new drama series for ITV and Amazon.

The Aviator actress, 44, has been cast in The Widow, penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the screenwriting siblings behind Liar, Rellik and The Missing.

The British star will play a woman whose life is turned upside-down when her husband of more than 10 years is reported dead following a plane crash in the Congolese jungle.

Kate Beckinsale to star in ITV's original limited series drama, The Widow.

Three years later, Beckinsale’s character Georgia makes a shocking discovery which “takes her to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo… to uncover the truth about his disappearance.”

ITV head of drama Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted to announce Kate Beckinsale’s casting in The Widow.

“She is perfect for the role of Georgia in what is, as always, brilliant, compelling and surprising storytelling from Harry and Jack Williams.

“We’re very pleased to have secured the series which is an ITV original commission and co-production with Amazon Prime.”

The Williams brothers said that they “couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect for the role”.

“The Widow is our most ambitious and cinematic piece to date and we can’t wait to bring the dark heart of the Congolese jungle to the screen,” they said.

The series goes into production this month in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam.

It will premiere on ITV before airing as an Amazon Prime Original in the US and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.