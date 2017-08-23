Kasabian cancel Belfast gig at last minute because of illness

Kasabian have announced a last-minute cancellation to their Belfast show due to illness.

The group shared the news minutes before they were due to perform at Customs House on Tuesday night and only a day after tweeting that they were “buzzing” for the show.

They are also due to hit the stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals at the weekend.

It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) August 22, 2017

A message on the Leicester-based band’s official Twitter account read: “It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian.”

Ticket-holders, some of whom had been queuing through the day during wet weather to secure a decent spot for the performance, took to Twitter to share their frustration.

Ryan Scott replied: “10 mins before your supposed to come on! I’ve been paying 5 quid pints for 2 hours!”

Vealey added: “Why wait until 20:50 to tell the fans… we’ve been stood in the rain for nearly 3 hours!”

Why wait until 20:50 to tell the fans... we've been stood in the rain for nearly 3 hours! 😡 — Vealey (@vealey722) August 22, 2017

I've flown from Leicester to see you guys. I'm not coming back for rearranged date! Cancelling 10 mins before tote set! — Dan Barker (@danbarker7) August 22, 2017

Even fans who had not planned to attend the show shared their thoughts, with Peter Riding commenting: “Your loyal traveling fans need some sort of compensation for this . I would be fuming if it was me.”

Your loyal traveling fans need some sort of compensation for this . I would be fuming if it was me 🤔😩😡 — Peter Riding (@peterr250387) August 22, 2017

Among others demanding a refund, one wrote: “Are you serious?? Just flew from Edinburgh to see you’s!!!! Are you goin to refund flight and hotel money !!!!! No more my heros!!!!”

Are you serious?? Just flew from Edinburgh to see you's!!!! Are you goin to refund flight and hotel money !!!!! No more my heros!!!! — its me (@88_mcleod) August 22, 2017

The band’s representation has been contacted for comment.