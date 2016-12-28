Kanye shares family photo amid divorce rumours

Kanye West shared a family photograph on Tuesday amid rumours that he and wife Kim Kardashian are to split.

The musician and designer captioned the picture with “Happy Holidays” as he was joined by Kim and children North and Saint.

Earlier this month rumours began circulating that the pair were set to split after Kanye was released from hospital, where he was treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.

Reality TV star Kim, 36 – who suffered her own drama earlier this year when she was tied up by armed robbers in Paris – was reported to “want a divorce”.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Andy Kropa AP/PA Images)

But Jonathan Cheban, who appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Celebrity Big Brother, told E! News he had spoken to the couple and that the reports were “hysterical”.

“It’s so funny to me because it’s so not true,” he said.