Justin Bieber smashed into glass board during celebrity hockey game

Justin Bieber got a taste of professional ice hockey and the Staples Centre glass on Saturday, courtesy of NHL great Chris Pronger.

The pop star was driven into the boards in the first half of a celebrity exhibition match by a laughing Chris, who spent 18 years in the league as a player.

Chris Pronger cross checking Justin Bieber at the Celebrity All-Star game 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/K2wFGKcp5G — The Hockey Gods! (@HockeyGods) January 28, 2017

The singer hit back with a goal and an assist as Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Justin did not look out of place while sharing the ice with current NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, along with a host of retired greats and hockey-loving entertainment figures.

Justin Bieber is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Although he did miss two penalty shots, Justin scored a goal as time expired, prompting actor Cuba Gooding Jr to joke; “Twenty-five shots later, thank God he made it.”

Cuba, who scored the winning goal, added: “I was shocked at how good the kid can play. He really has nice skills, and he’s a real sweet kid, too.”

"This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." - Bieber A photo posted by NHL (@nhl) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Pictures posted to the NHL’s Instagram account show Justin with ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky in the locker room.

Justin will be back at the Staples Centre on February 12 as he is nominated for four Grammys, including album of the year and song of the year.

Some players in the exhibition match wore patches on their jerseys honouring Canadian actor Alan Thicke, a long-time fan of the Los Angeles Kings who died in December while playing hockey.