Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara describes overwhelming support following miscarriage

By Amy Ryan

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara has posted an emotional message thanking fans for the 'showering of love received' following the announcement of the loss of their child.

The 39-year-old recently suffered a miscarriage - which she announced in a heart-breaking post- which lead to Jonathan's relapse.

The Irish actor has a history of alcohol abuse and has sought out help during this difficult time.

Mara Lane, an American model, has been married to Jonathan for two years.

#MyHeart , thank you for your love. #eternallygrateful #ThankYouGod A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Mara said that the support she has received since sharing their pain has been overwhelming.

In an open letter, she said: "I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions.

"Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone."

She said that she wouldn't normally speak out about such private matters, so as not to "burden others" but she felt it was necessary to defend her husband.

"I was happy to come to my husband's defence. I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time," she said.

Mara encouraged fans to continue to share their stories.

"Thank you for coming to ours. Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too.

"I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow, she said.

Wolf's first summer sending you smiles, least amount of bug bites possible and a lot of love. We hope you have a lovely rest of August and summer filled with sunshine. Best Wishes, xM #makingfriendsbythepool A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

She highlighted that she wished to use social media as a way to keep in touch with fans and support each other, promising to stay in touch after seeing how much of an effect her story had.

"This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact. I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place.

"We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up," she said.

Mara shared how she was dealing with the loss after they buried their child, Willow.

"I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does.

"Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity," she added.