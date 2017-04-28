Johnny Depp dressed up as Jack Sparrow and surprised fans at Disneyland
Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland, by dressing up head-to-toe as Jack Sparrow and hanging out at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
Not only that, the actor went full blown character on it - complete with the famous slur.
And as it’s 2017, the whole thing was of course captured on social media for us to witness.
Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg— Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017
It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded lol. 😂 Due to the popularity of this video and comments, we can't respond but We give our consent to repost with credit to those of you asking. 📸 To everyone else asking, this wasn't a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it's new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. This video was filmed Wednesday 4/26/17 °o° Thank you @evil_queen ❤️🙏🏻😘 #PiratesOfTheCaribbean #POTC #DeadmanTellNoTales #JohnnyDepp #JackSparrow #CaptainJackSparrow #Pirates #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyGram #Disneyland #DisneylandResort #DL #DLR #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #DisneySide #GetHappier #DisneylandAnnualPass #AnnualPass #AP #DisneylandCastMember #CastMember #CM #TheDisneylandTwins
Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR— Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017
The actor then decided to roam the street of the park surprising fans.
Here he is jumping off a balcony - as you do.
😍😍😍⭐️⭐️⭐️So Johnny Depp aka: Captain Jack Sparrow randomly showed up at #Disneyland today!⭐️⭐️⭐️😍😍😍 #BestNightEver #OMG #johnnydepp pic.twitter.com/P42W6bpaYM— KTtheDisneyBear✨ (@KTtheDisneybear) April 27, 2017
The fifth installment of the series, Salazar’s Revenge will be released worldwide on May 26.
