Johnny Cash's son tells Nathan Carter about his love for Ireland

The only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, John Carter Cash has opened up to Nathan Carter about his dad’s love for Ireland.

RTÉ crew filmed the Liverpudlian as he traveled to the home of country music for the documentary, Nathan goes to Nashville.

"Anyone got a marker?" @iamNathanCarter visits the Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tuesday night on RTÉ One pic.twitter.com/CjBRpRquOP — RTE One (@RTEOne) June 29, 2017

John Carter Cash (we wonder if he’s any relation to the Wagon Wheel singer?) told Carter that there was a special place in his father's heart for Ireland.

"He got there, he saw how beautiful it was, he saw the history that was right there to be seen and he was connected, of course, by blood, my father has Irish blood, but by heart and by the love for a beautiful, beautiful place and a fine, kind people,” he said.

He went on to tell the singer the story behind is famous hit 40 Shades of Green and how it led to a moment cherished moment with president John F Kennedy.

Nathan then jumped at the chance to belt out the tune in Cash’s famous cabin.

