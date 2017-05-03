John Torode cooks up controversy over tartare sauce pronunciation

MasterChef star John Torode has cooked up controversy with his pronunciation of tartare sauce, just a week after viewers berated him for referring to blackberries as brambles.

John was appraising contestant Alison’s invention test using leftover halibut when he hailed her homemade condiment.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/Shine TV)

Viewers were quick to notice his unusual pronunciation.

#MasterChefUK what the heck is tartear sauce John? — Marie Holt (@MarieHolt50) May 3, 2017

Piers had previously criticised the Australian judge for using the word bramble instead of blackberry on the show, after John said he was using the Scottish term.

He said: “We don’t judge what we call food on what the Scots call it. These are blackberries. I will fight for the right to call them blackberries. I won’t have you, an Australian, citing Scots, ordering me to call them brambles.”

In the episode yurt builder Faye was given the chop after she failed to win over John and Gregg Wallace with her savoury millefeuille, narrowly losing out in a close race with Brodie and his duck curry.

After she received the news, she said: “I’m gutted but to go out against those three guys, I’m absolutely cool with that.

“I’m proud. Not that many people get to this point. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I’ve had the best time.”

Giovanna, Brodie and Alison have cooked their way to another round. 👏 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/URkAushBuM — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) May 3, 2017

Earlier Faye had led the charge as the amateur chefs were split into two teams to cook meals for the 60 members of the cast and crew of Holby City.

One team knocked up roasted halibut topped with langoustine, served with butter bean mash and a langoustine bisque for the BBC show staff, while another cooked roasted duck breast, butternut squash puree, a duck leg bonbon and cavolo nero.