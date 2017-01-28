John Hurt's widow pays moving tribute following death of the veteran actor

The widow of John Hurt has said it will be a “strange world” without the veteran actor following his death at the age of 77.

Anwen Hurt said that the Oscar-nominated star died at his home in Norfolk on Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, she said: “It is with deep sadness that I have to confirm that my husband, John Vincent Hurt, died on Wednesday 25th January 2017 at home in Norfolk.”

John Hurt and wife Anwen Rees-Myers (Steve Parsons/PA)

“John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit. He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him.”

Hurt was well known for roles including Bird O'Donnell in The Field, Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, the title role in The Elephant Man and wand merchant Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.