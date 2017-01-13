JK Rowling, Patricia Arquette and Monica Lewinsky in the BEST Twitter chat of the year so far

Here’s a trio you might not have expected: JK Rowling, Patricia Arquette and Monica Lewinsky traded stories over Twitter this week, and it was truly divine.

It all started when the Harry Potter scribe regaled her millions of followers with a tale about being mildly slammed at a bar by a patron over her appearance.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked by a Twitter follower if she has ever been told she looks like, erm, herself, by somebody who was “convinced it wasn’t you”, she replied: “A drunk man in a bar squinted at me & said ‘are you JK Rowling?’ I panicked & said ‘no’. ‘Yeah, didn’t think so. She’s better looking.’”

A drunk man in a bar squinted at me & said 'are you JK Rowling?' I panicked & said 'no'. 'Yeah, didn't think so. She's better looking.' https://t.co/7358hlqU2O — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 8, 2017

Hilarious.

But then, JK’s message prompted the likes of former White House intern Monica and Academy Award-winning actress Patricia to respond with similar anecdotes of their own.

Patricia wrote that people often think she’s loftier than she is.

@jk_rowling @darrenwhitfield People always say I look like Patricia Arquette then they tell me "but she's taller than you". — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 8, 2017

Monica then pitched in…

@PattyArquette @jk_rowling @darrenwhitfield i get the "no offense but, do you know who you look like?" (do i win?) 😘 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 8, 2017

Yes, she might just win.

JK then added one more hilarious tweet, a response to somebody who called her an “old bint”, even painstakingly hiding her detractor’s name, a nicety she probably didn’t need to bother with.

Possibly the same guy. Similar vibe. pic.twitter.com/OyUUm4fbrH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 8, 2017

Brilliant.