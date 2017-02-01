JK Rowling is OWNING the trolls burning her books

JK Rowling has shut down internet trolls who say they are burning her books – joking that she is off to write “more kindling” for them.

The Harry Potter author has come under fire after talking about US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

She recently re-tweeted a comment American Vice President Mike Pence made in 2015, which said “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the US are offensive and unconstitutional”, and quoted the Bible, writing: “‘For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Matthew 16:26.”

It triggered plenty of debate, and one former fan said she would be setting fire to JK’s books.

But the author didn’t take it lying down, snapping straight back.

JK has now shared a screenshot of another couple of tweets, along with her witty comeback.

She then posted another message making the quip about getting back to her writing to produce more work to fuel the fires.

Go JK!
