JK Rowling has apologised for killing Harry Potter's Professor Snape on Battle of Hogwarts anniversary

He was one of many characters to perish in the climactic fight.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised for killing off Professor Severus Snape in the final book of the wizarding series.

The writer said sorry for the plot twist on the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts, during which many characters were brutally killed.

Over recent years she has apologised to fans for the bloodshed in the climactic May 2 battle between the good and evil witches and wizards in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

In 2015, she apologised for killing off Fred Weasley, one half of the Weasley twins, and in 2016 she expressed her remorse for the death of werewolf Lupin, who had just become a father to baby Teddy.

Last year Rowling confessed to crying over Lupin’s death.

Potions master Professor Snape was played in the Harry Potter films by Alan Rickman, who died in January 2016.

The character was a long-term nemesis for Potter and is one of the best loved characters in the series.
